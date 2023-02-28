This competition is for the dogs - plush ones that is. Photo / NZME

It’s official - Palmy is going to the dogs. Or rather, the dogs are going to Palmerston North - sort of.

On that note, the dogs involved are only sort of dogs too - you won’t be seeing poodles or Pomeranians in the flesh at this show, but rather their robotic and animated forms.

Organised by a group of Palmerston North volunteers who call themselves the Grin Generators, an exhibition of android dogs will be on show in Palmy’s square on Sunday afternoon. The android dog exhibition will feature a large collection of animated soft toy dogs, from vintage animated toys to more modern, robotic ones. Many are incredibly lifelike with some able to sit, beg and shake hands (or is that paws?).

Running alongside, and open to all, is a plush toy dog show - so bring along your beloved plush toy dog and enter it to see if you have a champion cuddly toy in your possession. While the plush dog show is open to all, there is a limit on the number of entries, so get to the Square by 2pm to secure a spot in the competition.

The details:

What: Android dog exhibition / Plush toy dog show

Where: Palmerston North, the Square

When: Sunday, March 5, from 2pm.



