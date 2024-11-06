Advertisement
Dog found with tyre marks on body after Levin hit and run that snapped owner’s leg

Paul Williams
By
Journalist·Manawatu Guardian·
2 mins to read
The Levin woman hit by a car while walking her dog had a six-hour operation on her broken leg and faces more surgery.

A Levin woman in a serious but stable condition is facing multiple operations after a hit and run that snapped her thigh bone and left tyre marks on her pet dog.

The 54-year-old woman was walking her dog Apollo along Heatherlea East Road about 4.30pm on Sunday when she was hit from behind by a car that had crossed the centre line.

She has no memory of the incident which snapped her femur, and ripped the leash from Apollo, who was later found hiding behind a nearby shed in Sorenson’s Rd.

The dog had tyre marks on its body, but miraculously no broken bones.

Scene photographs show tyre marks in the grass road verge leading to where the victim was found. The vehicle involved left the scene.

A family spokesperson said the woman had no recollection of the incident. Two motorists found her and called emergency services about 5.20pm. They also used her phone to contact her husband, who was on the scene soon after.

Police are investigating the crash.

The Levin woman hit by a car while walking her dog near Levin yesterday is still in Palmerston North Hospital and will undergo surgery today.
The woman was taken to Palmerston North Hospital by Hato Hone St John in a serious condition and underwent a six-hour operation for a broken femur.

She is waiting to be transferred to either Auckland or Wellington for further operations.

The family spokesperson said the woman had been through a “helluva” ordeal and would have a long road to recovery.

They hoped witnesses might come forward, or someone with camera footage of cars in the area at the time.

“Hopefully someone knows something.”

A motorist on the scene soon after emergency services had arrived said there were clear tyre marks leading to where the woman was being treated.

He understood she had been walking on the opposite side of the road to the car, suggesting the vehicle had crossed the centre line.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information that could help police inquiries, can call 105, using the reference number 241103/7573.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.





