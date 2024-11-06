The Levin woman hit by a car while walking her dog had a six-hour operation on her broken leg and faces more surgery.

The Levin woman hit by a car while walking her dog had a six-hour operation on her broken leg and faces more surgery.

A Levin woman in a serious but stable condition is facing multiple operations after a hit and run that snapped her thigh bone and left tyre marks on her pet dog.

The 54-year-old woman was walking her dog Apollo along Heatherlea East Road about 4.30pm on Sunday when she was hit from behind by a car that had crossed the centre line.

She has no memory of the incident which snapped her femur, and ripped the leash from Apollo, who was later found hiding behind a nearby shed in Sorenson’s Rd.

The dog had tyre marks on its body, but miraculously no broken bones.

Scene photographs show tyre marks in the grass road verge leading to where the victim was found. The vehicle involved left the scene.