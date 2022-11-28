Kaosis hail from the dark underbelly of New Zealand's electronic and metal subculture. Photo / Supplied

Distortion Fest returns to Palmerston North on Friday. The first fest in June was a sellout and promoter Joel Thompson promises an even stronger lineup of talent this time.

He has secured “the cream of Manawatū rock royalty alongside three of the best tribute acts the country has to offer. To top the entertainment off, Kaosis and their insane stage show will also be returning.”

The tribute acts kick off with System of Down tribute act, DWTS, who will play a full hour of all the anti-establishment alternative rock tracks fans love including Chop Suey, Spiders, and Toxicity.

DTWS will be followed by New Zealand’s premier Motorhead tribute, Th’ Bast*rds. “These guys are not just a covers band, they live and breath the Motorhead personas and are as close as you are going to get without a time machine,” Thompson says. “Watch out for their incredibly accurate takes on Ace of Spades, Orgasmatron, and Overkill.”

The night will be topped off by Marilyn Shanson paying tribute to Marilyn Manson by focusing on Manson’s biggest hits throughout his career. “Shanson will have you pumping your fist in the air to Beautiful People, Sweet Dreams, and 12 other classic Manson tracks.”

Kaosis from the Bay of Plenty and Waikato return with their show that is “unlike anything you have seen or heard before”, Thompson says. Their heavy industrial sound is visually enhanced by a full stage show including 10 watts of lasers, smoke, dancers, and cold spark pyro.

“Kaosis is like watching a mashup of Slipknot and the Prodigy on the same stage.”

They have just returned from a soldout Australian tour.

Manawatū talent includes Government Pest, led by punk rock celebrity Murray Shaw. Also joining the local bill are deathcore local legends, The Rising Tide, and fusion rock act, Kokoa Nashi.

The Details

What: Distortion Fest 2

When: Friday, 6pm

Where: The Royal Hotel

Tickets: cosmicticketing.co.nz/event/6623