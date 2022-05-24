Kaosis was founded by vocalist and producer X3N in 2018. His vision was to combine the energy of electronic music with the attitude and aggression of metal. Photo / Supplied

Distortion Fest is Manawatū's rock and metal event of the year with 13 acts taking to the stage on June 18.

The lineup features three tribute sets and 10 killer original acts that are unlike any show Manawatū has ever produced, promoter Joel Thompson says.

The tributes are for three of the biggest names in hard rock and heavy metal - Metallica, Megadeth and Iron Maiden.

The Metallica and Megadeth sets will be performed by Auckland's Metadeth. The four seasoned thrash veterans originally hail from South America and have to be heard to be believed, Thompson says.

The Iron Maiden tribute will be performed by Deathnir from the Bay of Plenty and Waikato. Deathnir will be playing all the classic Maiden anthems as well as some true fan favourites.

To round off the out-of-town acts, Thompson has invited Kaosis (BoP/ Waikato) to share the stage.

Thompson says "Kaosis is a show unlike anything you have seen or heard before." Their heavy industrial sound is visually enhanced by a full stage show including lasers, smoke, dancers, and cold spark pyro.

"Kaosis is like watching a mashup of Slipknot and the Prodigy on the same stage," Thompson says.

The Manawatū rock and metal bands taking part in the festival are The Rising Tide, Kokoa Nashi, Deadset, Defetus, Kavort, Government Pest, Stoker, and Feral.

There will be drink specials at Castle 789 and a free barbecue. The kitchen will be open as well.

We have two double passes to give away. To enter the draw please email your first and last names, address and phone number to manawatuguardian@nzme.co.nz. One email per person please and put Distortion Fest in the subject line. Entries close at 8pm, on June 3.

The Details

What: Distortion Fest

When: Saturday, June 18, 3pm

Where: Castle 789, Terrace End

Tickets: Eventfinda