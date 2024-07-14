Advertisement
Discover the best in home and lifestyle at the Manawatū Home & Lifestyle Show

Explore New Zealand’s best products and services for renovating, building and decorating your home at the Manawatū Home & Lifestyle Show from July 19-21.

Prepare to transform your home this winter as more than 230 businesses return to Palmerston North’s Central Energy Trust Arena this week for the annual Manawatū Home & Lifestyle Show.

From Friday to Sunday, there will be a diverse range of exhibitors, featuring the latest in new builds, kitchens, bathrooms, flooring, heating solutions, outdoor living, landscaping and gardening, furniture, homewares and appliances.

“Following the great success of last year’s event, we are thrilled to return to Palmerston North,” NZME event director Aingie Miller said.

“The show offers a fantastic opportunity to look at new house designs, get quotes, ask questions of the experts, feel fabrics, compare prices, take home samples, be inspired with new ideas, or simply shop for the home.

“If you’re considering a new build or embarking on a renovation or DIY project, this event is a must-visit, with many exhibitors providing exclusive, show-only discounts. Come along to see what’s on offer from Mastercraft Kitchens by Healey, Carpet King Flooring Design, Kalós Windows & Doors, The Bed Barn and many other home specialists.”

A highlight of the show is the variety of shopping available, showcasing luxurious items such as spa pools and bespoke fireplaces, as well as exquisite artwork and beautifully crafted furniture.

Understanding that shopping and planning can be hard work, the show also offers a selection of gourmet food, treats and beverages. Visitors can indulge in samples of artisan breads, meats, cooking rubs, condiments, handcrafted spirits, and chocolate.

Earlybird tickets can be purchased online from just $3.50, or at the door for $6, with free entry for children 12 and under.

The Details

What: Manawatū Home & Lifestyle Show

When: Friday July 19 and Saturday July 20, 10am-5pm; Sunday July 21, 10am - 4pm

Where: Central Energy Trust Arena, Palmerston North

Tickets: homeandlifestyleshow.co.nz/manawatu


