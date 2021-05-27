DHB chief medical officer Kelvin Billinghurst happy with Covid vaccine rollout

The Palmerston North Covid-19 Vaccination Centre is behind Toyworld in Fitzherbert Ave. Photo / Judith Lacy

The worst thing that happened to Dr Kelvin Billinghurst when he had his first Covid-19 vaccination was the sticking plaster covering the injection site fell off while he was swimming.

The chief medical officer of MidCentral District Health Board was speaking at Grey Power Manawatū's monthly meeting on Wednesday.

After this second jab, Billinghurst said he felt lethargic, and his arm was sore. But the Saturday of the same week he still managed to do a parkrun and family activities. That night he slept for eight hours, which was unusual.

Billinghurst said people are likely to experience some side effects but this means the body is responding.

MidCentral District Health Board chief medical officer Dr Kelvin Billinghurst demonstrates where the Covid-19 vaccination is injected. Photo / Judith Lacy

He is "very happy" with the way the vaccination programme is going in MidCentral.

It started four to six weeks behind other parts of the country as there is no port, international airport or managed isolation and quarantine facility in the district.

Vaccinating the 55,000 people in group 3 will start in early June and continue for 10 to 12 weeks. People in group 3 include those aged 65 or over, and those with a chronic health condition.

Information on making an appointment will be distributed through media, social media, GPs and on the covid19.govt.nz website, he said.

Billinghurst advised Grey Power members to get their influenza vaccination as soon as possible as there needs to be a gap between the two - ideally two weeks.

Administrating the Covid-19 vaccine is not as simple as the influenza one, not least because the Pfizer vaccine comes from Europe at minus 75 degrees.

He said the vaccine does not stop you getting the virus but helps protect you from getting sick. The protein injected causes the body to build an immune response.

As a scientist, he was reassured about the safety of the vaccine. Billinghurst asked the audience to do their utmost to encourage people to get vaccinated

A large vaccination centre at 38 Fitzherbert Ave in Palmerston North, behind Toyworld, opened on May 10. Iwi health provider Best Care Whakapai Hauora in Maxwells Line in Palmerston North is offering vaccinations at its office.

In a media release, Billinghurst said taking the vaccine out to the community is key when it comes to ensuring equitable access.

"We are committed to making sure people and whānau in our rohe have easy access to the vaccine. Our plan involves having vaccines delivered in fixed sites throughout MidCentral, as well as at participating general practices and community pharmacies. But we also have the capacity to stand up mobile sites to ensure barriers to access that many may face are removed."

The MidCentral rollout began in March and continues towards the target of vaccinating everyone in the region who wishes to take part.

"The vaccine is free and safe, and we will have enough for everyone who wants it," he said.

For information on the Covid-19 vaccine rollout click here. For Ministry of Health information on vaccine safety and approval click here.