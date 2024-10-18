Manawatū District Mayor Helen Worboys, Dennis Emery and councillor Stuart Campbell.

His journey of service started as a union delegate while working at the Feilding freezing works. He began working there at age 14 while studying at Hato Paora College and became shed secretary for the Meatworkers Union, working to achieve better outcomes for his peers.

During a six-week national strike, he co-ordinated a response ensuring all families affected by the strike were fed, including going to Hawke’s Bay for produce, diving for kaimoana and negotiating with farmers in Te Reureu for meat, using marae to store and package food.

In 1981, when the plant closure was announced, he was instrumental in establishing the Feilding Resource Centre to support more than 400 redundant workers as they sought employment.

One of the highlights as a union delegate was a work trip to London in June 1992. Hosted by Lord Vesty, he had lunch with Princess Diana and a young Prince Harry.

His career involved managing the Feilding resource centre for six years, being chief executive for Ngati Apa for three years, chief executive for the Runanga o Raukawa for 12 years and then eight years as the Māori liaison at the Palmerston North hospice. Throughout his career, Dennis continued to gift many hours to various roles in te taiao (the environment), river management, manukura (leadership), housing and hauora.

At age 14 he contracted spinal meningitis from the Oroua River. His long recovery sparked his passion to be a kaitiaki of the awa (waterways) ever since, committed to the restoration and protection of the river

In looking back on his 35 voluntary roles, he said it has gifted a full life of colour. He has never shunned a task in service of others, whether mowing lawns at the Kauwhata iwi office, cooking hāngī for whānau and at marae, or picking up a broom and shovel.

Hinekahu Gotty, more affectionately known as Aunty Pepe, was recognised for a lifetime of service to her community and whānau, dedicating her life to the cultural wellbeing, integrity and preservation of Ngāti Pikiahu ki Poupatatē.

Gotty worked for Ngāti Kauwhata where she set up their social services arm in Feilding, running adult life skill courses and holiday programmes for rangatahi, continuing to support young hapū mama in her retirement.

She completed a diploma in social work and a degree in hapū development and ran courses for wahine on the role of women on the marae in Palmerston North.

Gotty is actively involved in Māori health, working alongside kaumātua and youth, and was instrumental in promoting breast screening for Māori women in the region.

She had also helped revitalise traditional weaving and tikanga (customary) practices, sharing knowledge both within the marae and throughout the Manawatū region, and was a lifetime member of the Māori Wardens.

She was also involved in the Cosmos Marching Teams, had coached children’s netball and softball teams, had run cooking and sewing classes and had herself made wedding dresses for whānau and friends using skills she learned as a student of Te Horo Mary Crest Catholic School.



