The Lido Aquatic Centre is one of Palmerston North's many gems. Photo / ManawatuNZ.co.nz

OPINION:

While the "Palmy, famous for being boring" marketing campaign was probably an own goal rather than a scoring kick from outside the box, it did get me thinking about the city I love.

I must admit when I sit on the beach at Kaiteriteri, Castlepoint, St Kilda or even Takapuna I do think to myself, "I could do this, why am I living in Palmerston North?". If we really look at ourselves in the mirror we will probably have to agree our reputation is not that of the "Party City" or the "Extreme City" or even a "beautiful city", but it is a place many of us have chosen to live.

Why do we live here? As usual, I was past my deadline for handing this in. It was lucky I was attending a work meeting with a really diverse range of Palmerstonians and at the end of the work chat, I begged them to help with this article. Why do you choose to live here?

"I came to New Zealand to attend Massey University and never really left," was the answer of one of the new New Zealanders.

"I like the weather," said another to laughs from the group - but she was serious, we rarely have extreme weather here. "I like the commute," stated another to a round of nods. Everyone agreed it's easy living. That we are close to events in Hawke's Bay, Taranaki, Taupō and Wellington was another universally accepted truth by the group.

At this point I challenged them, saying that while they are all good reasons to live here, they are all actually pretty boring, reinforcing the nation's view of our turangawaewae.

Someone piped up with this gem: "It's the little things - the shared pathway, K loop, the Gorge, Focal Point Cinema, the Black Pearl Cafe, Pit Park and the Lido."

Then someone else reminded me truly why I live here: It's the people, it's bumping into friends and whānau everywhere you go.

So do we need to try to convince people Palmy is not boring, when that's not a bad thing? Not when there are world-class events (in pre and post-pandemic times), awe-inspiring lakes, beaches, mountains and forests within two hours' drive in almost any direction. But more importantly, there are people you love, delicious food, great kids' activities and loads of secret spots of beauty all within 10 minutes' drive of your whare.

Palmy proud.

• Dave Mollard is a Palmerston North community worker and social commentator.