Manawatu Guardian

Dave Mollard's Change is Constant: Why do you live in Palmerston North?

3 minutes to read
The Lido Aquatic Centre is one of Palmerston North's many gems. Photo / ManawatuNZ.co.nz

Manawatu Guardian
By Dave Mollard

OPINION:

While the "Palmy, famous for being boring" marketing campaign was probably an own goal rather than a scoring kick from outside the box, it did get me thinking about the city I love.

I

