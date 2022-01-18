Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Manawatu Guardian

Dave Mollard's Change is Constant: We need to pass water wisdom onto our tamariki

3 minutes to read
The Hokowhitu School Community Pool has survived Generation X decision makers.

The Hokowhitu School Community Pool has survived Generation X decision makers.

Manawatu Guardian
By Dave Mollard

OPINION:

We were really fortunate growing up that our mother was on the Kiwi Swimming Club committee.

Not only did we have swimming lessons, but we had the holy grail of Palmerston North - the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.