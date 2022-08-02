Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Manawatu Guardian

Dave Mollard's Change is Constant: We need a plan to beat the pothole pandemic

3 minutes to read
The city council and other local authorities have been under fire recently for this pothole pandemic. Photo / Judith Lacy

The city council and other local authorities have been under fire recently for this pothole pandemic. Photo / Judith Lacy

Manawatu Guardian
By Dave Mollard

OPINION:

All of us who use local streets have noticed it. As we drive our Fiats down Featherston St and our Toyotas on Tremaine Ave we are constantly swerving to avoid dropping the front wheel

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.