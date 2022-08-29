Voyager 2022 media awards
Manawatu Guardian

Dave Mollard's Change is Constant: Te reo Māori gaining acceptance as taonga it has always been

By Dave Mollard
3 mins to read
This Kaikohe mural encourages Northlanders to whakamana reo rangatira (respect the chiefly language). Photo / Peter de Graaf

OPINION:

I always squirm when I get to the section on a form that asks for my ethnicity.

Notwithstanding what I see in the mirror and despite the fact I whakapapa to Wales via France,

