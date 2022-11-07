Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Manawatu Guardian

Dave Mollard's Change is Constant: Palmy is a sea of calm while the world around us falls apart

Manawatu Guardian
By Dave Mollard
3 mins to read
We need to be prepared for the influx of refugees wanting to escape storms like this one in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

We need to be prepared for the influx of refugees wanting to escape storms like this one in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION:

Warning - no scientific research has gone into the writing of this article. In fact, it could quite possibly be put in the same file as all the other "fake news" that your "friend"

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Manawatu Guardian