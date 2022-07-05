Do dogs belong in cafes and shops or should they stay outside like this good pooch? Photo / NZME

OPINION:

I was sitting in a popular Palmy cafe the other day enjoying the company of great friends and a delicious pie, when I noticed dog owners bringing their pets inside while they ordered, rather than tying them up outside.

The inevitable happened when one of our furry friends could not resist the call of the wild instilled in him from his cave dog ancestors' days, and he marked the cafe door as his territory. The mess was cleaned up by the offender's human friend.

I like to embrace change but the whole "dogs are people too" has left me a little confused. It also happened when, while lost in aisle 18 at Bunnings looking for a hugimewatzit that holds up the thingamabob, I saw another lost customer with a precious poodle on a lead gazing at the expensive range of dooflickeys.

Why do people need to bring their dogs into the store? Can't they wait in the car (except for the 14 days each year in Palmy when it is too hot) or tied up outside?

And don't get me started on the owners who allow their dogs to wander free range on sports fields and do not pick up their mess.

However, they are called "man's best friend" - although to use inclusive language we should call dogs "people's best friends". We have always been a dog whānau, with different canine versions running around on four paws for at least 25 years.

I do love the prayer "Oh Lord, please make me the person my dog thinks I am". For many of us, dogs are a form of self-medicated mental health rehabilitation. When the world has sent us negative messages all day, returning to one's whare to be greeted with joy and delight by a canine friend is just the tonic we need to face the next day.

Dogs are increasingly being used as therapy for those of us who are struggling with mental health issues, as well as the more traditional roles as guide dogs and working dogs.

I asked one of the cafe staff about the dog thing and she said they get complaints from patrons who are less than enthusiastic about sharing their scone with a slobbering staffie or a donut with a dribbling dalmatian, but it is the owners' decision and they get joy out of seeing the dogs.

I guess that's the point here, we need to respect the kaupapa of the establishment and if we don't like it we can buy our pie or plywood somewhere else. As long as they clean up their mess, it's really not my problem unless I have allergies or dog phobias. Now I'm confused again.

• Dave Mollard is a Palmerston North community worker and social commentator.