OPINION:

There seems to be a lot of angry people in our city, judging by the texts to the editor in the Manawatū Standard six days a week.

Negativity spews forth on a plethora of subjects, usually involving the council or the gradual cultural swing our motu is taking as it moves slowly towards tino rangatiratanga.

Often nameless texts vent about potholes, "Palmy", rates rises and, of course, planter boxes. Every now and then a text is just so factually incorrect the editorial staff are forced to print a reply, sometimes even closing off a subject as the slant it has taken is getting offensive. I can imagine the staff burying their faces into their palms after reading some of these opinions.

It's almost impossible to create a well-reasoned argument in the space a text allows and it often makes the writer look both small-minded and fat thumbed at the same time.

An argument needs to have structure, be well researched, and an owner (to ensure legitimacy). If you do have a complaint, put a little more thought and effort in, but equally if you have something nice to say, you should be able to do it in fewer than 140 characters.

The premise of my column is usually that the good old days were often not that good and that change is constant so we need to embrace it rather than fight it.

One thing I really miss from the old days are letters to the editor. A well thought out and well-written opinion on one subject, expressed in 300 words, is both educational and entertaining, it's even better when an equally well-written reply with a counterpoint is published a few days later, both with the names of the wordsmiths clearly visible at the bottom.

Next time you feel the need to vent, perhaps take the time to craft a letter to the publication of your choice rather than bash out a text?

The Manawatū Guardian welcomes letters from readers.

*Letters should be fewer than 500 words and not be abusive.

*Please include full contact details for verification purposes, not for publication.

*Noms de plume are not accepted. Names may be withheld only in special circumstances at the editor's discretion.

*The editor reserves the right to edit, amend or reject any letter. Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

*The editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

*Email manawatuguardian@nzme.co.nz.

• Dave Mollard is a Palmerston North community worker and social commentator.