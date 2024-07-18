Dave Mollard is a Palmerston North community worker and social commentator.
OPINION
The announcement of Judith Lacy’s resignation from this paper was a shock to me and many other loyal readers. For three and a half years her words were, in my opinion, our voice in the community.
Judith’s journalism journey started while still in primary school as a cub reporter for the Dick Weir Sunday morning show on 2ZB.
Growing up in Pātea, she remembers the sadness of the freezing works closing and the pride of the Pātea Māori Club and their glorious hit Poi E. After surviving Hāwera High School, she moved to Wellington for university and a stint working for Inland Revenue. The burning passion for newspapers drew her to journalism school in New Plymouth and then on to roles with the Taranaki Daily News and Whanganui Chronicle.