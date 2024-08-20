It involved three days of training and competing. The Thursday evening and Friday saw renown dance instructors Tim Mullayanov and Mill Fang hold dance workshops, providing a chance to learn from some of the best.
Mullayanov was a seven-time NZ Amateur Ballroom Champion and 2011 Asia and South Pacific Amateur Ballroom Champion.
The competition itself was top class, while one of the highlights was a teams match involving dance studios from around New Zealand, where the focus was as much on dancing as it was on dressing up and having fun.
The local pair of Nathan Haxton and Letitia Williams had a good weekend placing first in four different Masters categories.