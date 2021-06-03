Some of the Dance Dynamics for Life participants with teachers Dean McKerras (front left) and Adam Shaw. Lyn Crawley is in the floral top at the left. Photo / Judith Lacy

On a Sunday morning when many people would rather still be tucked up in bed, a group of older women are shaking their tail feathers - and more.

They attend Dance Dynamics for Life at Dean McKerras School of Dance in Palmerston North at 9am.

It's early but the 30 women of all ages are dancing to Party On, All That Jazz, and I'm So Excited. The chicken wings in the form of dancer hands come out for When You're Good to Mama, also from the musical Chicago.

"Ask any of the chickies in my pen

They'll tell you I'm the biggest mother hen."

Beryl Brown (front, in black) has danced with Dean McKerras for 25 years. Photo / Judith Lacy

Beryl Brown is wearing a T-shirt with "never stop dancing" on the front. "My T-shirt says it all," the 80-year-old says.

She has danced with McKerras for 25 years and has brought "so many older people" along.

Brown didn't dance as a child, but clearly relishes the chance now. She says it doesn't matter what age, shape or size you are, just come along as the class is all about having fun.

Lyn Crawley says McKerras is "the best". The 81-year-old has just recovered from major surgery - her first. She says the medical team were surprised with how quickly she recovered, something she attributes to keeping fit.

"They thought I was Wonder Woman, they thought I was marvellous. But I put it down to the exercises."

Crawley has a confession. "I've never wiggled my bum before."

McKerras says the dances involve a lot of shoulder work, including pulling them back and straightening up.

Those who attend the classes become fitter, stronger, more flexible, more upright and have more energy.

"The physicalness of this class is phenomenal."

Tina Montgomerie (front of photo) and other dancers stretch high. Photo / Judith Lacy

McKerras says many of the attendees have recovered from big surgeries, including getting rid of the "dreaded big C" and medical staff have told them exercising has been the game changer.

Dance Dynamics for Life has been running for about four years. McKerras says attendees should give themselves two to three classes to get the hang of the moves.

He shares the teaching duties with Adam and Chantelle.

McKerras says the socialising after the class is important and at that, the women disappear for a coffee and chat.

The Details

What: Dance Dynamics for Life

When: Every day except Saturdays, 9-10am

Where: Dean McKerras School of Dance, 186 Featherston St

Tickets: $5 a class, just show up