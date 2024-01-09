Last year's Gravel and Tar riders started in the pouring rain and finished in the heat. Photo / Tony McLaughlin

Looking for something to do and see during Wellington Anniversary weekend?

There are three outdoor cycling events you can watch, plus one the whole family can participate in.

The Gravel and Tar cycling races (men’s and women’s) start and finish in Ashhurst on Saturday, January 20.

Greasy Chain Charitable Trust organises Gravel and Tar. The races attract teams from many countries competing to earn points for their entry to some of the big European races held later in the year such as the Tour de France, trust chairman Bob Selden says.

“It’s a very prestigious international event and is now in its eighth year – and we’re very proud that it’s the only one-day international cycling event held in New Zealand, and it’s here in Manawatū.

“Plan a picnic, take the family and grab a great viewing spot around the Pohangina Valley region where cyclists will pass some spots three times. My advice is to pick one of the hills, where you can see cyclists and teams pitting their tactics against one another to gain the upper hand. Then drive on down to the finish in Wyndham St, Ashhurst, to see how the tactics worked out.”

The women’s race departs Guildford St at 9am and the first riders are expected back about 11.50am.

The men’s race departs at 10.15am with the winner expected to cross the finish line about 2pm.

Having caught the cycling bug on Saturday, you can then have a leisurely ride on Sunday, January 21 in the Retro Ride. It starts in George St at 10am. It’s open to all bikes and all riders for anyone to have a taste of cycling in Palmerston North. The ride will cover about 7km taking in some of the city’s sights: Berryman’s Lane with its wall art, Hokowhitu Lagoon, Caccia Birch House, the riverbank shared pathway and He Ara Kotahi bridge.

The ride finishes at Cyclista Cafe, with prizes for best bike and best retro outfit, spot prizes, and half-price coffee and drink vouchers for all riders. There will be live music, displays of retro wear, street performers, a lolly shop on a bike, and Postman Pat making some special deliveries.

Palmy Bid is supporting Retro Ride. General manager Matthew Jeanes says the event is a great way to bring people into the city for some fun.

“We’re encouraging everyone to either participate or come on down for the entertainment. And it’s for a really good cause – the $5 registration fee goes to Arohanui Hospice.”

This year’s theme is Back to the Future. Experienced riders will be there to provide support to less-confident riders. Children are welcome but must be supervised by an adult.

It’s helpful for people to register, so the organisers have an idea of numbers. Register at retro-ride-2024.lilregie.com.

The weekend of cycling ends on Monday, January 22, with the Criterium National Championships to be held at Massey University.

Races start at 10.30am with the elite men’s event at 2.30pm. The course is a 1.98km loop around University Ave.

Organiser Steve Stannard says if you’ve never seen a criterium race before, they can be one of the most exciting events you’ll ever see.

The races are run on a closed circuit, so you can see the event unfold from close quarters – and each race does several circuits. Riders come from all over the country to compete.

Selden says with all the national and international visitors in the city, Greasy Chain wants to showcase Palmy as a cycling mecca.

“Plus the Retro Ride will give locals a chance to contribute to a great weekend of cycling and demonstrate to our visitors that Palmy is a can-do city.”