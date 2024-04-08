Green MP Teanau Tuiono says the party would look to bolster, not burn, the public service.

OPINION

Slashing and burning our public service will in my opinion put our communities on a fast track to struggle street.

Public service workers play an integral role in our society, providing services that support our most vulnerable and steer Aotearoa towards the brighter future we all want. Their dedication and hard work ensure the machinery of government is running full steam towards delivering in the areas that matter. This is why, like all people, those in public-interest jobs deserve fair treatment and respect for their contributions.

Unfortunately, we have a Government that is happy to cut cut public sector roles, throwing workers, their families and various projects and services into a state of disarray. In my opinion, this is undermining the ability of the state to provide for our communities, all for the purpose of pleasing the wealthy elite.

This will cost Aotearoa greatly.

The proposed 384 job cuts at the Ministry for Primary Industries, for example, will significantly impact critical areas such as biosecurity, farm animal disease control, food safety, fisheries, forestry, and animal welfare. Maintaining high standards in these areas is crucial for New Zealand’s export economy, reliant as it is on top-tier biosecurity, disease control, and an unquestionably robust food safety regime.

An already-underfunded health system is about to have jobs axed as well, with the Ministry of Health proposing cutting about 25 per cent of its workforce. In a proposal sent to staff this month, the ministry said it would disestablish 134 roles.

The proposed cuts at the Ministry for Pacific Peoples will have a significant impact on Pasifika communities. A critical role of the ministry is to help link the Government with communities that can sometimes be hard to reach. With Pasifika families already facing challenges such as overcrowded housing and financial struggles, the Government will struggle to gauge the impact of its regime on our Pacific whānau — but in my view, perhaps it doesn’t care.

The Green Party would look to bolster, not burn, the public service. This would ensure it is fit for purpose in pushing us towards the transition we so desperately need to ensure a liveable future for people and planet.

With a strong public sector that retains its expertise we can achieve a lot more. We can commit our public sector to a long-term public housing build programme, to ensure our people have stable, healthy housing. We can build up expertise to deliver modern public transport networks in our cities, to cull congestion and climate pollution and connect ourselves better. We can also use our public sector to deliver incomes where people can thrive.

It’s all about priorities.

Instead of giving tax cuts to landlords and high-income earners, we should be building our public service and building a future that benefits all.

Teanau Tuiono is a Green list MP based in Manawatū.