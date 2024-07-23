“She was able to turn me around in the water, which allowed me to breathe.”

Her neck and spinal cord were broken. She spent three days in intensive care and the following nine months rehabilitating at Burwood Hospital in Christchurch with activity-based therapy.

It was a long road adapting to her new life and she was grateful for the help she had received along the way.

“Through the constant, endless support of others, and by God’s grace, I slowly learned to function again,” she said.

In February this year she contacted fitness group CrossFit Mana at the suggestion of a friend and asked if they accommodated adaptive athletes.

“I didn’t really know what was involved,” she said.

She left that first class on a high.

Marina Theron pictured at the Torian Pro event in Brisbane.

Marina has found CrossFit to be more than just fitness for her. It continues to have a tangible effect on her everyday life, helping to lessen pain, which is constant.

She still has difficulty straightening her right arm, although her flexibility and range of motion is improving, as is her core strength.

“CrossFit has challenged me in new ways and has grown my core strength and skill I need for daily life,” she said.

“Movement is so much more to me than fitness. The more I move, the more I get to experience. For me, movement is pain relief and reminds me every day what an incredible gift it is.”

Soon after joining CrossFit she was encouraged to enter online competitions alongside other adaptive athletes worldwide. That led to an invitation to the Adaptive semifinal qualifiers, and then to the Torian Pro event in Brisbane, Australia.

Those competitions pushed those competing to their limits. At the Brisbane event Marina had to pull a wheelie in her wheelchair over a set distance, requiring a huge amount of upper body and core strength.

“What used to be challenging isn’t so challenging anymore,” she said.

Now, she has her sights set on the Adaptive CrossFit Games in San Antonio, Texas, in September, 2024.

Marina said she wanted to thank people for supporting her.

“I’m overwhelmed by the encouragement I have received since starting CrossFit and I’m excited to be given this incredible opportunity,” she said.

Marina Theron competing at the Brisbane event.

CrossFit Mana coach Adam Sciascia said Marina was an inspiration to everyone at the gym.

“Marina is so inspiring to watch. We’re all in awe,” he said.

“Her smile is contagious.”

“Marina comes in most days. She’s in the same class as everyone else and I think that’s what she really enjoys. We’re learning a lot too, not to be too soft on her and push her a little bit.”

A Givealittle page has been set up to help raise the estimated $15,000 required to compete at Texas. There is also a quiz night planned for August 17 with details to be confirmed soon.




















































