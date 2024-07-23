In February this year she contacted fitness group CrossFit Mana at the suggestion of a friend and asked if they accommodated adaptive athletes.
“I didn’t really know what was involved,” she said.
She left that first class on a high.
Marina has found CrossFit to be more than just fitness for her. It continues to have a tangible effect on her everyday life, helping to lessen pain, which is constant.
She still has difficulty straightening her right arm, although her flexibility and range of motion is improving, as is her core strength.
“CrossFit has challenged me in new ways and has grown my core strength and skill I need for daily life,” she said.
“Movement is so much more to me than fitness. The more I move, the more I get to experience. For me, movement is pain relief and reminds me every day what an incredible gift it is.”
Soon after joining CrossFit she was encouraged to enter online competitions alongside other adaptive athletes worldwide. That led to an invitation to the Adaptive semifinal qualifiers, and then to the Torian Pro event in Brisbane, Australia.
Those competitions pushed those competing to their limits. At the Brisbane event Marina had to pull a wheelie in her wheelchair over a set distance, requiring a huge amount of upper body and core strength.
“What used to be challenging isn’t so challenging anymore,” she said.