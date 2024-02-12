Writing for Theatreview, Dave Smith said Cringeworthy - Swinging in the 60s is the feel-good show to beat them all. Photo / Stephen A’Court

Writing for Theatreview, Dave Smith said Cringeworthy - Swinging in the 60s is the feel-good show to beat them all. Photo / Stephen A’Court

Cringeworthy returns to Palmerston North, this time transporting you to the grooviest era of all, the swinging 60s.

Following on from Cringeworthy the 70s and 80s, this show is a tribute to Kiwiana music and culture in the 1960s.

With just one TV channel, shows such as Let’s Go, C’Mon and Happen Inn were all the rage. Top acts such as Mr Lee Grant, Dinah Lee, the Chicks, Alison Durban and John Rowles performed a mix of local and international hits.

Along with homegrown hits, be prepared to hear your favourites from acts such as the Beatles, Tom Jones, Petula Clark, the Seekers, Nancy Sinatra, as a musical journey takes us back to a time so vastly different from today.

Break out your beehives and beatle boots and get ready to do the twist, the swim and the pony at Centrepoint Theatre.

Cringeworthy - Swinging in the 60s is written and directed by Wellington-based Andrea Sanders.

She told ARTicle magazine the songs in this show are ones she remembers clearly from her childhood. She was the youngest of four and her siblings had some great records that were played regularly.

Sanders manages and performs with the singing trio the Beatgirls.

The Details

What: Cringeworthy - Swinging in the 60s

When: February 24-March 17

Where: Centrepoint Theatre

Tickets: From the box office or centrepoint.co.nz