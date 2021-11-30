Covid 19 vaccination day targets youth from Palmerston North ethnic communities

Some of the people behind #take2fortheteam are Ali Muhammad, Delayne de Lange and Febry Shuarto. Photo / Judith Lacy

While the ultimate prize will always be staying alive, the list of prizes on offer at THINK Hauora's youth vaccination day on Saturday is impressive.

A TV, drone, camera, wireless earphones and a fitness tracker are just some of the prizes that will be given away at #take2fortheteam.

The chance to be vaccinated against Covid-19 is targeted at youth, especially ethnic youth, but is open to anyone aged 12 and above.

Ali Muhammad, who is doing publicity for the event, says it is run by youth for youth with a focus on catering to young people's needs, which are not always the same as those of adults.

About 30 youth ambassadors are networking to promote the event and will also be there on Saturday.

Information in a number of ethnic languages will be available as will interpreters.

The youth ambassadors want to work with people to address any barriers to being vaccinated. "We're doing our best to resolve the barriers," Muhammad says.

Vaccination is at the heart of the day, but it's also about fostering a sense of community with music, games, food, and entertainment. Those who are fully vaccinated are welcome to attend. "It's a community-based initiative for the community, by the community."

The vaccination day is organised by the Rima (refugee, internally displaced persons, migrant and asylum seeker) wellbeing programme, which is part of THINK Hauora. The day is supported by the Ministry for Ethnic Communities, New Zealand National Refugee Youth Council, Manawatū Multicultural Council, MidCentral District Health Board, Ora Konnect and Palmerston North City Council.

The slogan is not catchy, Covid is, get vaccinated, Muhammad says.

If you need transport or more information ring 021 224 9138 or email febry.suharto@thinkhauora.nz.

The Details

What: Youth Vaccination Day

When: Saturday, December 4, 11am-3.30pm

Where: Awapuni Racecourse

Entry: Free.