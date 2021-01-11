Covid 19 testing still available across MidCentral region

MidCentral Health is expanding its Covid-19 testing with pop-up sites. Photo / NZ Herald

A series of temporary Covid-19 testing sites are popping up across the region in January.

MidCentral's testing team is heading into the community this month to make it easier for anyone who would like a test to get one.



As people start to return from their summer holidays and head back to work, school and study, the MidCentral DHB Public Health Service is reminding communities that free Covid-19 testing is still available to anyone who wants or needs one.

The designated testing site at 575 Main St in Palmerston North is open weekdays 9am to 4pm, and from 10am to 2pm on weekends and public holidays.



There will be pop-up sites in the following areas from 10am to 3.30pm: January 17, Palmerston North Surf Lifesaving Club carpark, 4 Koputara Rd, Himatangi Beach; January 21, Te Wakahuia Manawatu Trust, 56 Pembroke St, Highbury; January 27, Village Valley Centre carpark, Ashhurst; January 28, Te Aroha Noa Community Services, Brentwood Ave, Highbury.

Medical officer of health Dr Robert Weir says due to increased travel and attendance at larger events that commonly occur during the festive season, people should continue to be vigilant by following the Ministry of Health Covid-19 guidelines as they settle back into normal routines.

"We want people to remember to stay home if they are feeling unwell, maintain good hygiene practices, tracing their movements using the Covid tracer app, and turning bluetooth tracing on in the app," Weir says.

"And if anyone is exhibiting symptoms of Covid-19, they are encouraged to get a free test before returning to work or school."

Symptoms of Covid-19 include coughing, sneezing, runny nose, sore throat, high temperature (at least 38C), shortness of breath and temporary loss of smell.