Horowhenua has five cases of Covid-19. One is in Levin and three are in Shannon. A fifth case is under investigation. The Shannon cases are all members of the same household, who live rurally, MidCentral DHB said.

"In response to the positive cases of Covid-19 in Horowhenua, an additional pop-up testing site has been established in Shannon outside the Te Waiora building 9.30am to 12.30pm today," MidCentral DHB Covid-19 senior responsible officer Deborah Davies said.

"If you have symptoms of Covid-19, no matter how mild, get tested."



Covid-19 tests will also be available in Levin at the Horowhenua Event Centre from 10am to 3pm, as well as the Central Testing Site at 575 Main St, Palmerston North, from 8.30am to 4pm."



She said Public Health investigations are continuing for the three positive cases of Covid-19 in Horowhenua. These cases live rurally and are not located within any specific township within the district. All three cases are members of the same household.



If you are identified as a close contact of these cases, you will be notified by contact tracers directly. If any high-risk locations of interest are identified during the Public Health investigation where we need people to self-identify as a close contact, we will publish this information and it will be added to the Ministry of Health webpage here: https://bit.ly/LOIMDHB.



Public Health advice for both casual contacts and the general public is the same; monitor yourself for symptoms of Covid-19 and get tested as soon as you start to feel unwell, no matter how mild your symptoms are.



Covid-19 vaccination clinics and walk-in clinics are available in Horowhenua:



- Muaūpoko Tribal Authority Clinic at Te Takeretanga o Kurahaupō, 10 Bath St, Levin

2pm to 6pm



- Raukawa Whānau Ora Twilight Clinic, 10 Bath St, Levin

4.30pm to 8pm



- Berrys Health Centre Pharmacy, 62 Liverpool St, Levin

8.30am to 5.30pm