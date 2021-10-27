Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Manawatū councillors are a vaccinated lot

Manawatū District elected members are happy to receive the Pfizer jab. Photo / Ben Caldwell

Judith Lacy is editor of the Manawatū Guardian

Manawatū District elected members are fighting Covid-19 with science.

Mayor Helen Worboys and councillors Stuart Campbell, Shane Casey, Michael Ford, Heather Gee-Taylor, Grant Hadfield, Phil Marsh and Alison Short have had both doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Councillor Hilary Humphrey has had one dose with a second appointment booked.

Councillors Steve Bielski and Andrew Quarrie did not respond to the Manawatū Guardian's survey.

Short says she got vaccinated at the earliest opportunity (day two of her age group) and had her second dose three weeks later.

"Also because I believe in demonstrating leadership in better health outcomes for our community, I have been volunteering at Feilding Health Care's drive-in vaccination centre at Manfeild."

This included working all Super Saturday.

The latest available figures to Monday showed 85 per cent of eligible people within the MidCentral District Health Board's rohe have received their first vaccine and 69 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Rates for Māori in the region are 69 per cent and 49 per cent, respectively, and for Pacific peoples 82 per cent and 62 per cent.