Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Karen Naylor - Most have responded well to challenges

Palmerston North city councillor Karen Naylor. Photo / Supplied

OPINION:

By Karen Naylor

• Karen Naylor is a Palmerston North city councillor.

Kia ora tātou

Well, didn't last week rudely rattle us out of our Covid-free complacency.

After watching the advance of the Delta Variant (DV) in Australia and Fiji with alarm, there was perhaps an air of inevitability about an outbreak here.

On the positive side, most people have responded well to lockdown challenges – staying in their bubbles, restricting their movements, masking up for supermarket shopping, socially distancing, and doubling down on contact tracing.

I want to acknowledge how members of our community have risen to this occasion, taken responsibility, looked out for others, and done whatever they can to help.

The uncertainty surrounding this outbreak can be stressful, and there are those who will appreciate additional wellbeing contact by phone, text or email.

The DHB plays an important role in community health and wellbeing, and I want to commend the way in which our many local health professionals have responded

to this emergency.

There's been a good start to the rollout of the Covid vaccination programme, and this will continue over the coming months.

Nurses also set aside planned industrial action last week to ensure essential care continues to be available, while many stepped up for additional Covid testing roles.

We are going to be in level 4 lockdown at least until Friday.

Please check the PNCC.govt.nz website for updates.

A link there will direct you to the national health.govt.nz Covid site for further information about places of interest and additional precautions you should take.

While council offices, swimming pools, playgrounds, dog parks, bike parks and libraries are closed, essential services continue to operate, including kerbside rubbish and recycling collections.

You are asked to hang on to any overdue library books until lockdown restrictions ease. We are also testing city wastewater twice a week for Covid traces. At time of writing, none has been detected.

Councillors will continue to meet electronically to progress urgent matters, and remain committed to keeping in touch with our communities as together we face the challenges of lockdown.

When we emerge from Covid restrictions and can again start enjoying public occasions, those with disabilities and who require assistance to attend shows and events will be able to try Companion Card.

Companion Card enables a disability support companion to attend shows and events at participating venues for no extra charge.

An idea from the Disability Reference Group, a 12-month trial of the digital card was launched earlier this month in partnership with council and government disability support system Mana Whaikaha.

Further details about Companion Card eligibility and how to apply are online at palmycompanioncard.co.nz.

Kia kaha – stay strong

Karen