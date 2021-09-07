Countdown's lower North Island distribution centre on the move

It's a logistical lineup as goods are taken from the old Countdown distribution centre in Kelvin Grove to the new one in Milson. Photo / Judith Lacy

Mihaere Dr and Kaimanawa St in Kelvin Grove are a truck spotter's paradise as Countdown moves to its new distribution centre in Milson.

Trucks of all hues have been taking goods from the old centre to the new Alderson Dr centre, which opened last week.

A Countdown spokesperson said the supermarket company had sold the old Palmerston North distribution centre and was looking forward to settling into the new centre.

It has a team 200, including 70 new members.

By the end of September, it will deliver to 55 stores across the North Island and, when fully operational, will move about 450,000 cartons of food and groceries each week - nearly double the Mihaere Dr distribution centre volume.

The entrance to the new Countdown distribution centre in Alderson Dr, Milson. It services supermarkets from Gisborne to Wellington. Photo / Judith Lacy

The $100 million distribution centre is as big as four rugby fields at 38,000sq m, and is three times the size of the old centre.

The new distribution centre is Countdown's first to be accredited by Green Star, an internationally recognised sustainability rating system for the design, construction and operation of buildings, fit-outs and communities. The new facility has energy-efficient lighting, rainwater harvesting and low water and energy use fittings.

The new centre is also Countdown's first to have 100 per cent electric manual handling equipment.

It uses LED lighting, which is 35 per cent more efficient than traditional lighting, the spokesperson said.

Water-saving taps to reduce use are fitted and there are dedicated EV carparks and chargers for staff.

There are rainwater storage tanks to cut down on mains-water consumption; on-site physiotherapist for staff; and a dedicated prayer room.

Countdown has four distribution centres in New Zealand - two in Auckland and one in Christchurch.