Cornerstone Christian School in Palmerston North to build another classroom block

Cornerstone Christian School principal Chris Mitchell in front of where I block will be built. Photo / Judith Lacy

Preparation for Cornerstone Christian School's latest building work has begun.

Isles Construction has the contract to build six secondary classrooms, which will be called I block. It will look the same as the neighbouring H block and also house a teacher workroom, and pastoral care/guidance counselling space.

Earth from where I block will be built has been removed and the site fenced off.

The Kelvin Grove school has been jam-packed this year, principal Chris Mitchell says.

Classrooms have been created in every space where they can fit, including the library and the weights room in the gym. "We just need more room to spread out."

The integrated school has 580 students, its cap, with 300 Year 1-6 students and

280 Year 7-13 students.

When Mitchell started as a teacher at Cornerstone 12 years ago there were just 160 students and Mihaere Dr did not join up with Roberts Line. A gravel road provided access to the Toyota parts centre.

H block is expected to be released to the school mid term 2. The last construction project was when buildings were moved from the former Westmount School in Roberts Line to the city side of the school - classrooms now known as L block. There is room for J and K blocks but there are presently no plans to build them.

A limestone pathway has been constructed to access L block while I block is built and is also used as a running track.

A board of proprietors owns the land and buildings and is responsible for the school's Christian character. Mitchell says the board has done an amazing job developing the school over the years.

Cornerstone opened in 1987, with the first school building a Skyline garage behind Lifechurch in Featherston St. Two classrooms opened on Roberts Line, opposite what is now Countdown, in 1988 and Cornerstone operated on two sites until 2007. Where Cornerstone is now used to be a dairy farm.

In 2014, the first Year 9 class started and it has progressively built up to a full high school, which now has about 85 staff.

The school's special needs block is dedicated to Issy Gray, who died in 2017 aged 5. It has a large changing with room for a hoist, and high and low sensory rooms.

The proprietors sold the land on which Palmerston North Storage now sits to free up capital, but still owns the paddock next door where fill is going from the construction site.

The school will celebrate its 35th anniversary on June 24 and 25 next year.