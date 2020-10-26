Construction to begin: Victoria Esplanade will connect to the river

Moving between two of the city's favourite spots will become a lot easier this summer, with construction starting over the coming week on a new entrance connecting the Victoria Esplanade and Manawatū River.

The new entrance will see the small track next to the Scenic Railway Station converted into the main entry point from the park to the river.

The current access track will be closed during construction which is expected to take 2-3 months.

Work will begin on the river pathway side and move up towards the railway station.

The carpark will remain open at all times, but at times contractors may need to cordon off carparks for heavy machinery.

City mayor Grant Smith says the location was selected for many reasons.

"We've identified the need for some time, there needs to be a clear entrance point from our premier park to our awa, and this accessway will do just that.

"This is an obvious location as it has the carpark, is close to the Park Rd entrance to the park and next to the scenic railway station, Lido and Ongley Park."

A concrete path will be laid from the carpark and over a boardwalk through the titoki trees.

The path leads to a viewing platform and pergola which will be lit, with seating areas giving views to the river and He Ara Kotahi.

The pathway will be a combination of concrete and wood to ensure it can be used by everyone.