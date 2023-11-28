Community raises $130,000 for Palmerston North Children’s Emergency Department

Palmerston North Hospital Foundation's fundraiser on Monday was a success.

More than $130,000 was raised at a charity evening on Monday for the Children’s Emergency Department to be built at Palmerston North Regional Hospital.

About 100 people attended the event at Focal Point Cinema, which included an auction and movie premiere.

Two major gifts, announced at the end of the evening, added to the $30,000 raised during the auction. Sir Patrick Higgins and family pledged $50,000 to the project and Awapuni Rotary Club another $50,000.

Awapuni Rotary Club board member Fraser Bell says the donation continues the club’s long-standing support of the hospital’s Emergency Department. The club recently funded both the whānau room and the children’s playroom in the waiting area.

“We’re thrilled to support another meaningful project that will benefit sick children and their families. This one was a no-brainer for the club.”

Palmerston North Hospital Foundation board member Vicki Stewart says the project, set to cost $680,000, has now raised $480,000, with a further $20,000 needed to begin construction by Christmas.

“We witnessed an incredible turnout for the charity auction, followed by a full house for the movie premiere of Taika Waititi’s new film Next Goal Wins.

“Some of the highlights at the auction included a very popular pounamu necklace, which was sold for $4000, and a scaffolding services voucher from Scafit that sold for $5000.”

The children’s ED will have a separate waiting area for children and their whānau, four beds, a dedicated treatment room, and child-friendly décor.

For information on how to donate, visit pnhospitalfoundation.co.nz.



