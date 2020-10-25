Community invited to celebrate kōanga/spring at Ahimate Reserve

The kōanga/spring bonfire event is held at Ahimate Reserve beach because of the site's strong history with the use of fire.

A large bonfire will mark the beginning of kōanga, or spring, on the Ahimate Reserve beach on November 14.

The Kōanga Bonfire event was established in 2018 with Rangitāne to bring the Manawatū River Framework Strategy to life. The strategy's main goal is to ensure that there are more things to see and do at our awa each year.

The November 14 event, which will run from 5pm-10pm, will include some small fires for people to toast marshmallows on, a fire performance, a cultural performance, a free barbecue and the star attraction – a large bonfire.



Rangitāne member Chris Whaiapu says kōanga means a change in season from winter to spring and marks an important time in the maramataka or Māori calendar.

He says kōanga is important to Māori as it's the time to reawaken the garden and begin the preparation for the summer and autumn harvests.

Whaiapu says Ahimate is home to the bonfire event due to its strong history with the use of fire.

"Ahimate was home to Ahimate pā or village where the Paneiri people once lived under Chief Te Kurupou.

"Ahimate loosely translates to 'lift tapu by way of fire' which was something the Paneiri did as a way of lifting the tapu off their loved ones once they'd passed.

"The significance of the bonfire is symbolic of lifting the tapu of the cooler seasons so that our community can enjoy the warmer ones.

"Ahimate, much like the Ruahine pā site, was also a major kūmara and food-growing area, so the fire was important for cooking to make 'noa' [free from tapu] and close the loop of the traditional fire custom."

City Mayor Grant Smith says the event is a staple on the city events calendar.

"Over the past few years, we've loved watching our community fall back in love with the Manawatū River and their enthusiasm for Ahimate Reserve.

"Events like this are helping to bring our Manawatū River Framework strategy to life.

"This event provides the perfect opportunity for families to have fun, learn about the history of the site, and look forward to the year ahead."

The event will be run under Covid-19 guidelines in place at the time.

Sanitiser and a QR code will be at the event.

If alert levels affect the event, the council will provide updates on its website and Facebook page.