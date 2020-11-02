Comedian Raybon Kan - things you can no longer say

Award-winning comedian Raybon Kan performed in Square Edge on Friday, October 30 as a part of his new six-centre tour of Raybon ... Kan Touch This.

The intimate setting seated about 20 people with roars of laughter lighting up the room.

The show was opened by a local Palmerston North comic Chris Ingham and set the mood for a night of inappropriate jokes.

Kan, whose delivery and energy were exceptional, gave touchy subjects a gentle finesse and his material about Things You Can No Longer Say were clear crowd favourites.

The NZ based comedian has had an impressive career having been nominated for the inaugural Billy T Award in 1997, and also being named Best Comedian by Metro and North and South magazines on repeated occasions.

He has performed at the Melbourne Comedy Festival, the Montreal Comedy Festival and the Edinburgh Fringe.

Speaking to Kan after the show, he mentioned "the material for the show took four months to craft and I had to weed out the bad jokes by seeing how they would be received by smaller audiences".

"The best jokes are the ones that people are outraged or shocked by, but it is important that the joke speaks to the truth of the issue at hand," he said of the jokes about sensitive topics.

The tour, Raybon ... Kan Touch This, next travels to Lyttelton, Christchurch and Auckland before finishing up in Wellington.

Tickets to the shows can be purchased through eventfinda.co.nz.