Rangitīkei MP Suze Redmayne with Feilding Repair Cafe volunteer Bev Waugh.

Suze Redmayne is the MP for Rangitīkei.

OPINION

As the stars of Puanga and Matariki rise in the mid-winter sky, we welcome the Māori New Year. It’s a special time for friends and whānau to come together, honour the memory of loved ones, celebrate achievements, and look to the future with hope and determination. Whakanuia a Puanga me Matariki.

Reflecting on the past year, I feel immensely privileged to represent the Rangitīkei electorate in Wellington. My dedication to rural New Zealand and our communities remains strong. Agriculture is the backbone of our economy, and I’m proud of the way our Government backs our farmers.

We have made significant progress with initiatives for our agricultural sector. Agriculture will be removed from the Emissions Trading Scheme, establishing a new Pastoral Sector Group to tackle biogenic methane. We’re also investing in research and development to lower on-farm emissions. Additionally, we’ve scrapped the ute tax, halted the implementation of significant natural areas, and are partnering with Beef + Lamb NZ and the primary sector in a $20 million effort to help farmers eliminate the impacts of facial eczema. Through rural assistance payments, we’ve also provided more financial support for drought-stricken farmers and growers, including those in the Horizons region.