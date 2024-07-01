Advertisement
Coalition Government is backing the country’s farmers: Suze Redmayne

Manawatu Guardian
By Suze Redmayne
3 mins to read
Rangitīkei MP Suze Redmayne with Feilding Repair Cafe volunteer Bev Waugh.

Suze Redmayne is the MP for Rangitīkei.

OPINION

As the stars of Puanga and Matariki rise in the mid-winter sky, we welcome the Māori New Year. It’s a special time for friends and whānau to come together, honour the memory of loved ones, celebrate achievements, and look to the future with hope and determination. Whakanuia a Puanga me Matariki.

Reflecting on the past year, I feel immensely privileged to represent the Rangitīkei electorate in Wellington. My dedication to rural New Zealand and our communities remains strong. Agriculture is the backbone of our economy, and I’m proud of the way our Government backs our farmers.

We have made significant progress with initiatives for our agricultural sector. Agriculture will be removed from the Emissions Trading Scheme, establishing a new Pastoral Sector Group to tackle biogenic methane. We’re also investing in research and development to lower on-farm emissions. Additionally, we’ve scrapped the ute tax, halted the implementation of significant natural areas, and are partnering with Beef + Lamb NZ and the primary sector in a $20 million effort to help farmers eliminate the impacts of facial eczema. Through rural assistance payments, we’ve also provided more financial support for drought-stricken farmers and growers, including those in the Horizons region.

In June, I hosted Mark Mitchell, Minister of Police, Corrections, and Emergency Management and Recovery. Our visit included a tour of the impressive emergency operations and co-ordination centre Te Ao Nui in Palmerston North, a state-of-the-art facility of significant national benefit. We received an excellent presentation from the Te Ao Nui team and met with Horizons Regional Council chief executive Michael McCartney and chairwoman Rachel Keedwell.

A significant part of the minister’s visit was a public meeting at the Feilding Civic Centre focused on getting tough on law and order. With more than 150 attendees, the meeting provided a valuable opportunity for the community to share their stories with the minister and senior police officers.

National Volunteer Week was another highlight in June. I enjoyed spending time with volunteers at Manchester House, Bulls Food Pantry, and Feilding Repair Cafe. These organisations provide essential services and support to thousands of people in our communities every year. The volunteers who give their time to these, and many other wonderful organisations, are our unsung heroes.

My heartfelt thanks to everyone who generously gives their time to support, protect and nurture our communities. I always appreciate the opportunity to showcase our region and discuss the issues that matter to us.

I’ll host Matt Doocey, Minister for ACC and Mental Health, on July 16. To stay updated on minister visits, constituency clinics, and what’s happening in Rangitīkei and Wellington, please follow me on Facebook.


