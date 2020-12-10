Citizens Advice Bureau - just a phone call away

The Palmerston North Citizens Advice Bureau will close for the Christmas break at 2pm, December 24 and reopen January 5, 2021 at 9am.



Things tend to go wrong at the most inconvenient time.

If you have a problem over the holiday break then phone the bureau for help.

We will have a list of holiday hours for many agencies.



Christmas comes with a lot of stress.

The buying of Christmas presents stretches the budget, the arrival of family and friends visiting can cause tension.

The children are on holiday and childcare can be an issue.

Custody and access of children may be a problem.

Relationships can be at breaking point.

What do you do? Where do you go for help?

You may want to know what you can do about that unwanted gift.

Maybe it's the wrong size or the wrong colour.

Can you take it back?

Or possibly the longed for toy now lies broken.

Just what are your rights?

You may be a retailer faced with a customer demanding their money back.

Are they entitled to a refund?



Citizens Advice Bureau is your one stop shop to have these questions answered.

We have a large range of pamphlets and resources on all these matters and can advise on what your rights are, what options you have or who can give you the best advice.



The free legal advice service at our rooms, offered by the Manawatū District Law Society, will restart on January 21, 2021 at 7.30pm, and the Justice of the Peace service will restart on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 from noon-2.30pm.

The Palmerston North Citizens Bureau is in Hancock Community House, 77-85 King St.

We can be contacted by phone 357 0647, 0800 FOR CAB [0800 367 222] or by email palmerstonnorth@cab.org.nz.



We would like to wish our readers season's greetings and a safe and happy holiday time.