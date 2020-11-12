Citizens Advice Bureau: Human rights are basic rights and freedoms for every citizen

CAB Palmerston North.

Human rights are the basic rights and freedoms that every person is entitled to regardless of their age, ethnicity, culture, religion or sex.

The Human Rights Act 1993 aims to ensure that all people in New Zealand are treated fairly and equally, in line with United Nations conventions.

It also sets out the role of the Human Rights Commission.

This act and the Bill of Rights Act are the two main human rights laws in New Zealand.

The Human Rights Act specifies what kinds of discrimination are unlawful, including sexual harassment, racial harassment and racial disharmony, and also sets out some exclusions where it is lawful to treat people differently.

These human rights laws apply to government agencies (including local councils) and to businesses and organisations when they provide you with a service, or make decisions that affect you.

The types of areas of life that are covered are:

•dealings with government or public sector agencies

•employment

•access to public places, vehicles and facilities

•provision of goods and services

•provision of land, housing and accommodation

•access to education

In general, our human rights laws don't cover behaviour between private individuals. You can read the Human Rights Act online.

The Human Rights Commission works across New Zealand to increase human rights standards in law, policy and practice.

As New Zealand's national human rights institution they work for a free, fair, safe and just New Zealand, where diversity is valued and human dignity and rights are respected.

To find out more or to make a complaint ring 0800 496 877, email infoline@hrc.co.nz or visit their website.

For free and confidential advice and information on this or any other matter visit the Palmerston North Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) in Hancock Community House, 77 King St.

Opening hours, Monday-Friday from 9am-4.30pm, call 357 0647 or 0800 367 222.

We have a free legal advice service by qualified lawyers most Thursday evenings at 7.30pm, and a JP is available on Tuesdays from noon-2.30pm.

No appointment is necessary for either of these services.