Kane Parsons and Regan Taylor.

Taylor and Parsons go way back. They studied at UCOL in Palmerston North more than 20 years ago and their respective career paths have often overlapped and intertwined since.

It started with playing gigs at rest homes and primary schools in Palmerston North and playing in bands, before bigger opportunities opened up.

“We used to entertain anyone that wanted entertaining,” Parsons said.

The idea this time was to create an album that would spread joy and inclusivity. He said they believed music has the power to bring people together and create a more just and equitable world.

Palmerston North's Kane Parsons is a wearer of many hats, on and off the stage.

“We wanted to create a musical experience that would embrace the holiday spirit while respecting different traditions and beliefs. Therefore the album features a diverse collection of songs that cater to both those who celebrate Christmas and those who don’t,” he said.

“It’s a beautiful labour of love. We’re so excited. We’ve been working on it for more than a year and a half.”

“We are super proud of it.”

The songs are performed in a variety of languages thanks to a community of people coming together to help make the album as diverse as possible. The languages include Māori, Samoan, Fijian, German, Spanish and Irish.

Parsons said the kaupapa of the new album can be summed up through the kupu (words) heard throughout the titular single Home for the Holidays, a heart-warming song that recognises the importance of family, friends and loved ones during the holiday season.

“Not everyone can be home for the holidays,” he said.

It’s a catchy little number, with the lyrics:

To be together (kotahitanga), to be together (kotahitanga)

Home for the holidays, That’s where I want to be.

With my whānau and friends, and Pohutukawa trees

Hoki mai ki tō Kainga, kei konei tō ngakau

Hoki mai ki tō kainga, whakanuia tō whanau

Since graduating from UCOL’s theatre school in 2000, Parsons has worked in the arts industry as a composer, actor, teacher, musical director and MC. His most recent work was the composition of an orchestral storytelling of The Legend of Okatia, which had its world premiere at the Regent on Broadway last year.

Taylor (Ngati Kahungunu, Ngati Pikiao) graduated from the same theatre school a year earlier than Parsons. He has been working as a director, actor and tutor for the past 20 years with various companies around New Zealand and Australia.

Regan Taylor on stage for Unreel, a hard-hitting stage play performed in Palmerston North recently that tackled the effect problem gambling has on whānau and the community. Photo / Stephen A’Court

He’s a member of The Māori Sidesteps and lives and works as a freelance theatremaker in Wellington. More recently he has been directing te reo Māori shows for national tours for Taki Rua Productions and directing students at Toi Whakaari - New Zealand Drama School and he is often invited to workshop and develop new works for emerging artists and major theatre makers in New Zealand.

Parsons said it had been a unique opportunity to incorporate the process of writing and producing Home for the Holidays as part of his teaching curriculum this year.

“As a teaching tool, it’s good to teach real stuff. You get to see the mistakes,” he said.

“And the students have amazing ideas as well.”

As children’s entertainment duo The KaRs, Parsons and Taylor create educational and fun music, videos, and books. At the Funky Kids Radio Global Children’s Entertainment Awards last year they were awarded Global Audio Story of the Year Award 2023 for The Legend of Okatia, won People’s Choice Award Song of the Year 2023 for 64, and were runner-up for People’s Choice Album of the Year 2023.

Home for the Holidays was officially released at the weekend on all major streaming platforms, with a limited vinyl release, too.

With new songs Kiwiana Christmas, Home for the Holidays and Christmas Boogie, Christmas is Coming, and Underneath the Christmas Tree, he said the aim was to set the scene for an inclusive, fun and festive season.

The album features 18 full-length songs: 1. Christmas Boogie 2. Greetings 3. We wish you a Merry Christmas 4. Home for the Holidays 5. Deck the Halls 6. Whakataka Te Hau 7. Kiwiana Christmas 8. Silent Night 9. Good King Wenceslas 10. Christmas is Coming 11. Underneath the Christmas Tree 12. Hallelujah 13. Navidad 14. O Come all ye Faithful 15. Don Oiche Ud I Mbeithi 16. O Holy Night 17. Joy to the World 18. Auld Lang Syne/Hutia Te Rito.

Regan Taylor and Kane Parsons involved several choirs in their new Christmas album Home for the Holidays.

Taylor and Parsons said they wanted to thank Palmerston North City Council, Manawatū People’s Radio, Hugh Dingwall, Creative Sounds, Nigel Mauchline, Abi Symes, UCOL, Lachlan Ferguson, Roy Tankersley, Louise McConkey, Sister Mary Anna, St Dominic’s College, Christine Argyle, PN Brass Band, Keenan Buchanan, Freyberg High School, Kirsten Clarke, Bella and the Fellas, Milana Mariu-Reade, Charlotte McMillan, Noelle Fauolo, Paul Turner, Caleb Turner, Emma-Katte Johnston, Aaliyah Padgett, Lachlan Ferguson, Amy Hunt and Six to Sixty Choir, Gino Sanguinetti, Jack Cui, Jennifer Padmanabhan, Emma & Kent Richards, North St School, Joanne Reiri-Tatana, Layton Lowe, Huw Jones, Cora & Jake Cassells-Hehir, Kippy Hehir-Parsons, Elizabeth Hehir, Mycah Keall, Graham Johnston, James Tait-Jamieson, Sebastian Hurrell, Anasi’i Jerome Leota, Stephen Gallagher, Mike Gibson, Skye Furneaux, Waisea Jikowale, WG Wesleyan Youth Choir, Jonetani Seru, Josevata Bose, Maca Qauqau, Esther Traill, Dee Shlomo, Carolin Eames, Claudia Gunn, Leo Mwape and Wiremu Te Awe Awe.