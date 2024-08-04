The award-winning Altissime choir from Samuel Marsden Collegiate School.

The award-winning Altissime choir from Samuel Marsden Collegiate School and Freyberg High School group Bella and the Fellas perform at Pathways Presbyterian Church at St Andrews on Saturday.

Altissime on their way to compete in The Big Sing Lower North Island Cadenza being held in Hastings. The choir has been in selected for The Big Sing Finale four times, and this is their second trip to The Big Cadenza.

The choir was excited to have an opportunity sing before they head off to Hastings. Their stage presentation is always stunning and they sing a wide repertoire of songs and pieces arranged specifically for their repertoire.

Altissime will sing a 16th century madrigal by Thomas Morley, April is in my Mistress’ Face. The poet compares his lady-love to the Northern Hemisphere seasons, saying “her face is like Spring, her eyes are like Summer, her bosom is like the Harvest, but her heart is as cold as Midwinter”.