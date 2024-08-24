Gareth and Louise Ward (owners of Wardini Books in Hawke’s Bay) will be at the Central Library in September for two special sessions. Firstly, on Friday, September 6 at 6pm, they’ll talk about their new co-authored book The Bookshop Detectives: Dead Girl Gone.

Then, on Saturday, September 7 at 10.30am, they’ll run a writing workshop. Both sessions are free.

Mark these in your calendar now – in October there are visits from Richard Shaw (10th and 11th). Chelsea Winter (22nd) and Nicky Pellegrino (23rd). More information next month.

Got some free time on your hands? Feel like helping others, but not sure who, or where? Pop along to the Volunteering Expo on September 13, from 10am – 1pm, on the Mezzanine Floor, Central Library. Meet with some of the fantastic community organisations who offer a wide variety of support and services. The expo is brought to you by Volunteer Central.

Between 1949 and 1952, up to 5000 displaced persons from across Europe came to New Zealand to provide skilled labour. Some of these people are featured in Untold Stories, a new book being launched on Saturday, September 14, 2pm, at the Central Library, second floor.

The book follows six people in their journey from war-torn Europe to New Zealand. It also looks at the role of the Pahīatua camp in acclimatising the migrants, and the research challenges specific to this historical era.

This book is part of a larger project that consisted of an exhibition at Square Edge Arts Centre and a documentary film, shown earlier this year.

Two cool musical things are happening in September. In the first, Palmerston North Brass Band provide a free pop-up concert, showing all that is wonderful about the traditional brass band, with a modern twist on Saturday, September 7, 4.30pm on the ground floor of Central Library.

And on Friday, September 27 at 4pm on the mezzanine floor, you can experience the Manawatū Training Orchestra’s open rehearsal performance. Expect a little classical, a little contemporary, and whole lot of whimsy and fun.

“Ake Ake Ake – A forever language” is the theme for this year’s Te Wiki o te Reo Māori. The Kaupapa Māori space on the second floor will be transforming to a reo space from September 16 to 20. Come along and kōrero, waiata, whakarongo, ako, pānui and tākaro with us.

Did you know you have access to more than 16 million books through the Palmerston North City Library? How is this possible?

Well, hundreds of libraries around New Zealand have an agreement to lend books to one another. The service is called interloans. The cost is usually $5, but can sometimes be up to $20 depending on where the book is available from. If it comes to more than $5 you’ll be contacted before ordering.

Simply request through our website at www.citylibrary.pncc.govt.nz/inter-library-loans, or in person at any of our library locations. Of course, you can also submit a Suggestion For Purchase form if you’d like the library to consider buying it, at www.citylibrary.pncc.govt.nz/ask-us-to-buy-or-get-it

Happy borrowing.