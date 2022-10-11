Outgoing Work Manawatū chairwoman Norelle Ward (left) and her replacement Paula Simpson at Dress for Success' rooms. Photo / Judith Lacy

Norelle Ward admits she has got close to throwing her toys out of the cot a few times. Or should that be shoes out of the wardrobe?

When former Palmerston North Mayor Heather Tanguay was sorting her wardrobe in 2013 ahead of moving to Auckland, she said to Ward the city needed a Dress for Success.

The organisation supports women to succeed in work and life by providing free quality clothing and styling advice.

At the time of Tanguay's challenge, Ward was the manager of what is now Volunteer Central. She realised there was a gap between helping people find voluntary work and paid employment. So in 2013 she got a steering group together to bring Dress for Success to Palmerston North and held a public meeting in February 2014.

It has been anything but well-pressed suits though with Ward having to navigate many ups and downs.

"The community has to be ready for it and there has to be the right dedicated group behind it to get it off the ground."

On International Women's Day in March this year, Dress for Success Palmerston North was launched.

Ward says attempts to launch DfS in Palmy have been there but for different reasons didn't succeed until this year.

Dress for Success Worldwide is in New York and the Palmerston North team spent considerable time working out how best to get affiliated. In the end, they created Work Manawatū, then applied for a Dress for Success affiliation.

The setup means in time Work Manawatū can offer other services as well.

Paula Simpson is now the chairwoman of Work Manawatū, taking over from Ward last month. Ward will stay on the board.

Simpson recalls one woman walking into DfS a bit down and deflated, but leaving with a sparkle in her eyes.

"You couldn't wipe the smile off her face. It was just amazing, even the way she stood up and walked off."

Ward says the change in women who use DfS' services is phenomenal as they are empowered, supported and encouraged. She says it's hard to encompass in words but it's the change in demeanour she notices the most.

Simpson says there's also the impact on the women's children and siblings, as they think "if she can do it, why can't I".

After a consultation with a volunteer stylist, outfits are brought to the client to try on. Not all clients are going for job interviews - some require clothes for a funeral or tangihanga, work placements, court dates or graduation.

As well as clothes, DfS has shoes, accessories and new underwear and stockings, "whatever we can do to fill their kete", Ward says. Makeup and sanitary products are also available.

There are no paid staff and The Lion Foundation funding currently pays the rent of the rooms on level 1 of Westside Chambers.

Ward says it was a huge relief when DfS opened as she and others had been working towards it for so long. A lot of people have come and gone in the background and it is because of the contributions of everyone DfS Palmy managed to get over the line.

She was relieved to hand over the reins to Simpson as it was time for fresh blood. Simpson brings the structure that is needed for strategic growth.

Women can self-refer to DfS. Simpson says asking for help is nothing to be embarrassed about and women are welcome to bring a support person with them.

To book a styling session email palmerstonnorth@dressforsuccess.org.