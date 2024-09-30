The Arena Manawatū, also known as CET (Central Energy Trust) Arena, holds significant importance to our local community and for a multitude of reasons I would say it could be viewed as our city’s jewel in the crown.

I think its role transcends merely being a sports and event venue, as it has cemented itself as a cornerstone of social, economic, and cultural life in our city.

Arena Manawatū serves as the primary sports facility in Palmerston North, hosting myriad sports events. It provides a venue where both amateur and professional athletes can compete, train, and showcase their talents.

The facility supports local sports clubs and teams, fostering community spirit and encouraging people of all ages to engage in physical activities.

This communal involvement in sports helps promote healthier lifestyles and offers a platform where young athletes can aspire to greater heights.

The arena significantly contributes to the local economy. It attracts visitors from outside the city for various events such as the Stockcar Teams Champs and the many national secondary schools’ tournaments and other major events, leading to increased business for local hotels, restaurants, and retail stores.

This translates into economic gain, both directly and indirectly, helping to sustain jobs and providing income for residents.

Beyond sports, the arena serves as a major cultural venue for the region, hosting concerts, exhibitions, festivals and community events.

I think this enhances the cultural life by offering residents access to a variety of entertainment and arts experiences. It acts as a gathering space where people from all walks of life can come together to engage, express and celebrate, which adds vibrancy and reinforces our local identity.

Luxembourg tennis player Chris Rodesch gets some practice at Fly Palmy Arena ahead of the Davis Cup match against New Zealand in September.

The versatility of Arena Manawatū allows it to host a wide range of events, from sports and concerts to trade shows and exhibitions.

Its multipurpose adaptability means it can serve various functions throughout the year, ensuring its continuous utilisation and relevance playing an integral role in the daily life of Palmerston North.

In essence, Arena Manawatū is more than just a physical venue; it is a linchpin of the social, economic, and cultural fabric of Palmerston North.

Its impact on sports, economy, culture, community engagement, and its adaptability demonstrates its indispensable role in enhancing the quality of life for our residents and, in my opinion, proves worthy of an ongoing investment into its future.