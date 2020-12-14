Centrepoint Theatre - the stage is set for 2021

Mark Hadlow and Darien Takle star in Roger Hall's Kiwi comedy Winding Up.

Centrepoint Theatre has announced their new 2021 season, just in time for

Christmas.

The line-up is choc-full of entertainment, and promises something for everyone.

The main bill season kicks off on February 4, with the Māori Sidesteps and their 'belly laughing, thought-provoking and sing-a-long' performance, delivering a fresh and enlightening perspective of the evolution of the Māori showband.

The show, which was originally scheduled for 2020, promises soulful harmonies, satirical skits and general hilarity in a night full of comedic crooning.

Back by magical demand, Potted Potter takes the stage once again for a two-week season from February 27-March 12.

Roger Hall's new play Winding Up then makes its Centrepoint debut from March 27-May 2.

Centrepoint is co-producing Winding Up with Christchurch's The Court Theatre.

Starring Mark Hadlow and Darien Takle, Winding Up is a heartwarming Kiwi comedy.

Next up is The Complete History of Palmerston North (Abridged), which is being

commissioned with the support of the Palmerston North City Council as part of

Palmy's 150 year anniversary celebrations.

The show zooms its way through Palmy's past and present, faster than a stockcar doing laps around The Square.

Through song, satire and silliness, this hilarious deconstruction of nearly 150 years of Palmy history will have you in stitches.

Cringe Worthy 80s closes the year, and is a righteous, stellar, blast from

the past that is equal parts nostalgic and hilarious.

Taking you back to NZ in the 1980s, it's a feast of contagious, Kiwi songs served with a side of spandex and a huge dollop of cheesy comedy.

If you enjoyed the original Cringe Worthy in 2020, then you will love this.

Sunday Script Sessions, Vintage Hitchcock, Penny Ashton's Olive Copperbottom,

The Basement Company: MOVE, and Little Red Riding Hood, will delight audiences

alongside Centrepoint's Main Bill productions throughout the year, as part of their

bonus season.

"From the hilarious, feel-good stylings of the Māori Sidesteps, to the righteous musical whirlwind that is Cringe Worthy 80s," says the Centrepoint team.

"We're so proud to present your new 2021 season."

Tickets are available now through Centrepoint's box office and website.

Book online: www.centrepoint.co.nz Box office: 06 354 5740.