Frangipani Perfume, written by Makerita Urale, is coming to Palmerston North's Centrepoint Theatre.

Frangipani Perfume, written by Makerita Urale, is coming to Palmerston North's Centrepoint Theatre.

A Pasifika comedy is the next show on Centrepoint Theatre’s calendar.

Frangipani Perfume, written by Makerita Urale, follows three Samoan sisters stuck in cleaning jobs. They dream of better lives and the world they left behind, all with the usual banter that sisters have.

The three sisters are played by Siana Vagana, Seluvaia Iloahefaiva and Jthan Morgan. The multi-talented cast jump from grounded domestic scenes of sisters joking around to beautifully choreographed sequences.

Jthan says while the 70-minute play is theatrical, the authenticity is the drawcard.

“It tells the story of sisterhood, family and their identities, and how they weave together to make them who they are.”

Sienna adds the play celebrates Pasifika women.

“It breaks boundaries showing the hardship they face, while also celebrating that.”

Frangipani Perfume is the first Pacific play written by a woman for an all-woman cast. Director Sarai Perenise-Ropeti says despite being written in the early 2000s, the play is timeless.

“I first read Frangipani Perfume in high school “It was the first time I saw myself in a play and could relate to it. It’s written by a Pasifika woman for Pasifika women but is something all women can relate to.”

The Details:

What: Frangipani Perfume

When: Saturday, June 24- Thursday, July 13

Where: Centrepoint Theatre, 280 Church Street, Palmerston North

Tickets: Tickets at Centrepoint Theatre Box Ofice or online at Centrepoint.co.nz

Other: For more information call 06 354 5740