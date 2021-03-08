Celtic musicians Gillian Boucher and Bob McNeill in Palmerston North

Celtic duo Bob McNeill and Gillian Boucher play in Palmerston North on Saturday.

Celtic musicians Gillian Boucher and Bob McNeill play at the Hokowhitu Bowling Club on Saturday, March 13.



The gig is presented by Bent Horseshoe and both Boucher and McNeill have played for it as solo artists.

Boucher is a fiddler and dancer originally from Canada's Scottish-infused East Coast, while McNeill is a guitarist, singer and songwriter originally from Scotland. Now based on the Kāpiti Coast, they share a passion for their musical heritage and culture.

Featuring heart-wrenching slow airs, riveting arrangements of songs and toe-tapping dance tunes, both take what you know about traditional Scottish music and bring it to another level altogether.

The Details

What: Gillian Boucher and Bob McNeill

When: Saturday, March 13, 7.30pm

Where: 279 Albert St, Palmerston North

Tickets: $20 on the door