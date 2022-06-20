Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Manawatu Guardian

Celebrate the Manawatū Guardian's 50th birthday with this Palmerston North quiz

4 minutes to read
Can you correctly answer most of our quiz questions or will your family, friends or workmates take the honour? Photo / ManawatuNZ.co.nz

Can you correctly answer most of our quiz questions or will your family, friends or workmates take the honour? Photo / ManawatuNZ.co.nz

Judith Lacy
By
Judith Lacy

Judith Lacy is editor of the Manawatū Guardian

1. Who was Palmerston North's first mayor?

2. Who was the mayor of Palmerston North in 1972?

3. When did Massey Agricultural College become Massey University?

4. Which iwi are mana whenua of Manawatū?

5.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.