Carterton watercolour artist Jacky Pearson showing works in Feilding

Loner before the storm by Jacky Pearson.

Carterton watercolour artist Jacky Pearson's latest exhibition, Let it Flow - an exhibition of watercolour paintings, is on at Feilding and District Art Society.

Pearson is also running a watercolour painting workshop later this month in Feilding - after only two weeks of advertising it was booked out a month in advance.

Pearson has been painting watercolours for more than 30 years. Her style is direct and impressionistic.

She has represented New Zealand in international competitions and galleries including the International Watercolour Exhibition in Moscow this year.

She has had a successful calendar series of watercolours of every major lighthouse in New Zealand and has been selected to represent New Zealand in the permanent collection at the International Museum of Watercolours in Mexico.

Pearson has been published in international books, magazines, cards and calendars. Since the pandemic she has been teaching in real-time on Zoom all over the world.

She is fascinated by light and atmosphere, which is the driving force for her to paint - she loves the sense of freedom and spontaneity that watercolour does best.

The Details

What: Let it Flow - an exhibition of watercolour paintings

When: Until June 18

Where: 104 Manchester St, Feilding

Tickets: Free entry