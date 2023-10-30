Volunteer driver Chris Brunskill with Manawatū Cancer Society transport co-ordinator Sharon Feekes.

Cancer doesn’t stop for Christmas and the local volunteer service is looking for drivers to help patients get to medical appointments during the holiday period and beyond.

The service received minimal government funding and the equation was simple — no volunteers, no service.

Cancer Society Manawatū transport co-ordinator Sharon Feekes said a cancer diagnosis was hard enough to deal with, let alone worrying about an ability to meet scheduled appointments.

“It can be a huge comfort to people,” she said.

Volunteering could have a life-changing effect on both driver and passenger. Feekes heaped praise on all drivers and their contribution.

“They are wonderful people, generous and kind. They give the most precious of all gifts — their time,” she said.

Volunteer drivers could work shifts to suit “even if it’s just once a week”. They need only a roadworthy vehicle that is insured, and pass a police check.

The service had been operating for more than 20 years and stretched Horowhenua-wide, as far south as Te Horo. They picked up passengers from their homes and took them to a hospital or radiology appointment. Some trips are to Palmerston North Hospital, some are to Wellington Hospital.

Drivers took on trips to suit and were reimbursed at a rate of 50¢ a kilometre, but it was up to each individual driver.

“Some take it, some don’t,” she said.

Palmerston North man Chris Brunskill volunteered as a driver after seeing first hand what a difference it could make.

“I retired a few years ago and I took on part-time paid employment with regular hours. This was okay for a while. My wife got cancer and died and I saw what a little time given freely by volunteers meant to the cancer patients and their families,” he said.

“I have now been a volunteer driver for 12 months and have never regretted doing the job. All of the patients have been very grateful for the help we give and I get so much satisfaction from them allowing me into their lives at a very difficult time.

“All I do is tell the transport co-ordinator when I am available next week, she then allocates who, where and when. I then contact them the night before to confirm details. I arrange to pick them up 30 minutes before appointment time and deliver them to the hospital.

“Then I wait, sometimes in my car and sometimes in the hospital waiting room with them. When they have finished their treatment I take them home. This tiny bit of my day is so rewarding that I will carry on doing it for as long as I can.”



