Palmerston North historic house Caccia Birch has reopened one month earlier than planned.
Work to strengthen the floor framing and replace the floorboards of the upstairs Awhina Room started on March 18 and was scheduled to be completed by July 11. However, the builders finished at the end of May and on June 12 the Hokowhitu house was once again open for business.
In June 2022, Palmerston North City Council’s property team investigated a squeaking floorboard, strategic facilities manager Chris Smith said.
It was discovered that contractors installing pipes and wiring for fire sprinklers had notched all the joists to run the pipes through, reducing the room’s load capacity.
To strengthen the floor framing, steel plates were bolted together on either side of the joists. A new floor was laid, as was new underlay, with insulation and sound dampening placed in the floor cavity.