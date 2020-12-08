Byelection candidate Andy Asquith has local government experience

Dr Andy Asquith is standing in the Palmerston North byelection.

Local government leadership expert Dr Andy Asquith is running for the vacancy in the Palmerston North City Council created by the resignation of Tangi Utikere upon his election as Labour MP for the Palmerston North electorate.

Dr Asquith says his candidacy is about ensuring that the voters of Palmerston North have a choice between credible candidates.

"Contestability in elections is a key sign of a healthy democracy."

The key themes of Dr Asquith's candidacy are using his professional expertise researching, teaching, commentating and advising on local government leadership to offer something additional to the skills already in the council chamber.

Dr Asquith says his experience will ensure better consultation and engagement between Palmerston North City Council and the electorate.

"We engage and consult too little.

"Over and above what is required by law, we aren't reaching out to many sections of our community who are not visible and vocal.

"Unless we demonstrate the important role council plays in people's daily lives, they won't engage or participate in local elections."

He would like to increase transparency in council decision making.

"The Toyota grant is a good example here, as is the recent debacle over councillor expenses."

Asquith says there should be a greater use of evidence-based decisions to ensure there are sensible policies not driven by ideology.

"I am again using the Independent Labour identifier to reflect where my social values lie – none of us voted 'independent' in the recent general election."

Asquith is a management and leadership specialist in the Massey Business School with over 35 years' experience of researching, engaging in and teaching about local government leadership.

He also has extensive governance experience, gained both in NZ and the UK.

Asquith lives in Terrace End and is a member of the Awapuni Rotary Club.

"I have a passion for good local government, and want to take Palmerston North City Council from good to great."

He says to vote Andy Asquith: number 1 for council and if you would like to speak with him, he can be contacted on 021 671 456.