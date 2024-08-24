Stewart Rd, between Feilding and Sanson, is open again after being closed for a month for widening and repair work.

A busy commuter road between Feilding and Sanson opened this week after being closed for a month.

Stewart Rd had been closed since July 15 while roading contractor Fulton Hogan worked to widen and reseal the road.

Manawatū District Council roading manager John Jones said although it was only 2.6km long, the road was often busy because it was a key connection for commuters across Manawatū, Palmerston North and Rangitīkei districts.

Jones said the volume of heavy commercial traffic and motor vehicle use accelerated the deterioration of the stretch or road, which was why it required increased maintenance.

A large section of Stewart Rd was widened, renewed and strengthened. A two-coat seal was applied; an initial coat of bitumen and large chip followed by a second coat of bitumen and smaller chip.