Bunnythorpe's Katherine Allanson speaks at Open Polytechnic's graduation

Katherine Allanson told graduates studying with Open Polytechnic has given her confidence, knowledge and skills. Photo / Supplied

Katherine Allanson told graduates studying with Open Polytechnic has given her confidence, knowledge and skills. Photo / Supplied

Bunnythorpe librarian Katherine Allanson was one of just two student speakers at Open Polytechnic's graduation ceremony.

Allanson graduated with a Bachelor of Arts (Information and Library Studies).

More than 190 graduates from across the lower North Island took to the stage at the Michael Fowler Centre in Wellington last week to receive their well-earned qualifications.

The event took on extra significance as both 2020 and 2021 graduates were in attendance due to last year's ceremony being cancelled because of Covid-19.

Representing 2020 graduates, Allanson said following her passion for books and enrolling with the Open Polytechnic was an important first step in her journey.

"When I started my studies as a single mother of one 10 years ago, I had little to no confidence to go out in the workforce and get a job in the library industry. However knowing I had the flexibility to study one course at a time, in my own time while raising my son, felt like something I could achieve," she said.

During her speech Allanson said her confidence started to build when, while studying, she volunteered at her son's school and started helping students with their own unique interests.

"The feeling you get when you see a child pick up a book you have recommended and the joy that lights up their eyes when they click with it is amazing."

She is now a fulltime teacher aide, office administrator and librarian at Bunnythorpe School.

"I still have that passion to encourage students into a life-long love of learning and reading. Studying with the Open Polytechnic has given me the confidence, knowledge and skills to get into both the library and teaching world."

The learners graduated with a variety of diplomas and degrees including early childhood education, business, legal executive studies, engineering technology, accounting, management, environment, social work, psychology, marketing, and construction.